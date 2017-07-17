Professional boxers to seek Railways permission for Super Boxing League

Professional Boxers will formally seek its permission to compete in the ongoing Super Boxing League. (Source: File) Professional Boxers will formally seek its permission to compete in the ongoing Super Boxing League. (Source: File)

Professional boxers, who are employed with the Railways Sports Promotion Board, will formally seek its permission to compete in the ongoing Super Boxing League after the RSPB’s refusal to sanction their participation.

“We will will meet RSPB Secretary Ms Rekha Yadav tomorrow or day after and seek permission,” WBC Asia Pacific welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat told PTI.

Neeraj is among the Railways boxers who are competing in the SBL, along with former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Amandeep Singh and multiple-time national champion Kuldeep Singh.

“We want the Sports Ministry to formalise the terms for professional boxers, who are now eligible to compete in the

Olympics. It is no crime to compete in the professional circuit,” he added.

RSPB has been sanctioning the boxers’ participation in professional events on an event-to-event basis but has so far held back permission for the SBL, which is owned by British star Amir Khan.

“People like Manny Pacquiao go on to become MPs in their countries, I don’t think professional boxing should be looked down upon,” said Neeraj.

Neeraj will also be seen in action at the WBO-sanctioned fight night on August 5 where star boxer Vijender Singh will be defending his Asia Pacific super middleweight title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App