Pro Wrestling League 2: Full schedule, squads, timings, streaming

The PWL will feature six teams this season. The PWL will feature six teams this season.

A number of wrestlers from around the world will once again compete in the second season of Pro Wrestling League which begins in New Delhi on Monday. Most wrestlers are from India as it is mandatory for teams to have a minimum of five Indian wrestlers in their team of nine.

The first season of PWL was held across four cities but this year, the entire tournament will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium from January 2 to 19.

Out of the total six teams, only two teams from the first edition are part of the second season while three others have seen a change in the ownership. One team is a new entry this season.

The tournament features six teams namely Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers. Each team is vying for a total prize of Rs 15 crore.

Bengaluru Yodhas, who were semi-finalists in last season, are not part of the league this year. Three other teams — Mumbai, UP and Delhi — have a new owner. Jaipur franchise is the new entry this year and has been named as Jaipur Ninjas.

The first day of the league will see a re-match of last edition’s final as defending champions Mumbai Maharathi taking on runners-up Haryana Hammers.

In total, PWL will have 15 matches in the league stage followed by semi-finals on January 17 and 18 while the final will be held on January 19.

A total of 54 wrestlers will be part of this league. Apart from India, wrestlers from Russia, Georgia, Belarus, Tunisia, Colombia, Venezuela and Azerbaijan are also part of this league.

The tournament will only be in freestyle and in nine categories in total — five in men’s category and four in women’s category.

The five men’s categories are — 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg and 97kg. The four women’s categories are — 48kg, 53kg, 58kg and 75kg.

Full Schedule:

January 2, 2017: Haryana Hammers VS Mumbai Maharathi

January 3, 2017: NCR Punjab Royals VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 4, 2017: Haryana Hammers VS UP Dangal

January 5, 2017: Mumbai Maharathi VS NCR Punjab Royals

January 6, 2017: Delhi Sultans VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 7, 2017: Mumbai Maharathi VS UP Dangal

January 8, 2017: NCR Punjab Royals VS Delhi Sultans

January 9, 2017: Mumbai Maharathi VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 10, 2017: NCR Punjab Royals VS UP Dangal

January 11, 2017: Delhi Sultans VS Haryana Hammers

January 12, 2017: UP Dangal Vs Jaipur Ninjas

January 13, 2017: Mumbai Maharathi VS Delhi Sultans

January 14, 2017: Haryana Hammers VS Jaipur Ninjas

January 15, 2017: UP Dangal VS Delhi Sultans

January 16, 2017: NCR Punjab Royals VS Haryana Hammers

January 17, 2017: Semi Final 1

January 18, 2017: Semi Final 2

January 19, 2017: Final

Where to watch the Pro Wrestling League?

The second edition of the Pro Wrestling League can be watched on Sony SIX and Sony ESPN. The former will be in Hindi feed while the latter will be England telecast.

What time will the telecast begin?

The telecast of the Pro Wrestling League will begin at 0700 pm (1900 hrs IST) and will run until 0900 pm (2100 hrs IST)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd