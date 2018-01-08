Pro Wrestling League: Full schedule, matches and timings

Pro Wrestling League 3: Veer Marathas are the new edition to the league. Pro Wrestling League 3: Veer Marathas are the new edition to the league.

Pro Wrestling League is back with a new team this season – Veer Marathas. The third edition is all set to create a buzz with its opening match between Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi on Tuesday, January 9 at Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi. The Sultans will begin their campaign on a confident note with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on their side after he earned the highest bid of record-breaking Rs 55 lakh. Mumbai Maharathi, on the other hand, will have India’s 2016 Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, who was bought for Rs 39 lakh. UP Dangal bought Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for Rs 25 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively. This year the weight categories in the league will be 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 92kg and 125kg.

Here is the complete schedule with timings of the third edition of the Pro Wrestling League:

Tuesday, January 9: Delhi Sultans Vs Mumbai Maharathi (5pm)

Wednesday, January 10: Veer Marathas Vs Haryana Hammers (6pm)

Thursday, January 11: NCR Punjab Royals Vs UP Dangal (6pm)

Friday, January 12: Haryana Hammers Vs Delhi Sultans (6pm)

Saturday, January 13: UP Dangal Vs Mumbai Maharathi (6pm)

Sunday, January 14: NCR Punjab Royals Vs Veer Marathas (6pm)

Monday, January 15: Delhi Sultans Vs UP Dangal (6pm)

Tuesday, January 16: Haryana Hammers Vs NCR Punjab (6pm)

Wednesday, January 17: Mumbai Maharathi Vs Veer Marathas (6pm)

Thursday, January 18: NCR Punjab Royals Vs Delhi Sultans (6pm)

Friday, January 19: Veer Marathas Vs UP Dangal (6pm)

Saturday, January 20: Mumbai Maharathi Vs Haryana Hammers (6pm)

Sunday, January 21: Delhi Sultans Vs Veer Marathas (6pm)

Monday, January 22: NCR Punjab Royals Vs Mumbai Maharathi (6pm)

Tuesday, January 23: UP Dangal Vs Haryana Hammers (6pm)

