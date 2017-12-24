Pro Wrestling League 2018: Complete squads of the six teams

Delhi Sultans made the highest bid of Rs 55 lakh for star Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Sultans made the highest bid of Rs 55 lakh for star Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Sushil Kumar on Saturday made history by emerging as the most expensive wrestler during the Pro Wrestling League Auctions as Delhi Sultans made the highest bid of Rs 55 lakh. The third edition of the tournament is set to begin on January 9, 2018.

The auction saw the bidding of current world champions Haji Aliyev, Helen Maroulis and Petroshivli Geno, and four continental champions by six teams. This was the first time that players from China, France, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Egypt were part of the auction.

The second costliest player from India at the auction was Vinesh Phogat, who was sold for Rs 40 lakh to UP Dangal followed by Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia at Rs 39 lakh, Rs 28 lakh, Rs 25 lakh respectively.

Full 6 teams for PWL 3 pic.twitter.com/Vi6UzFRwRU — Vinay Siwach (@SiwachVinay) 24 December 2017

Here is how the six teams look after the auction:

Haryana Hammers: Hassan Rahimi (57 kg), Rajnish (65 kg), Khetik Sabalov (74kg), Rubaljeet Rangi (92 kg) Sumit (125 kg) Sun yanan (50 kg), Sarita Mann (62 kg), Pooja (76 kg).

Mumbai Maharathi: Andrei Yatsenco (57 kg), Soslan Ramonov (65kg), Virdev Gulia, (74 kg) Satyavrat Kadian (92 kg), Satyendra (125 kg), Simi (59 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Vascon Cynthia (76kg).

UP Dangal: Rahul Aware (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Abdurakhmunov Bekzod (74 kg), Somvir (92kg), Komeil Ghasemi (125 kg), Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Isulu Tenbekova (57 kg), Geeta Phogat (62 kg), Jainit Namit (76 kg).

Delhi Sultans: Sandeep Tomar (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74 kg), Alvaro Aslan (92 kg), Hitendra (125kg), Maroi Mizen (50kg) Sangeeta Phogat (57kg), Monia (62kg), Samar amer Humza (76kg).

Punjab Royals: Utkarsh Kale (57 kg), Bekbulotov Ilias (65kg), Jitendra (74 kg), Mausam Khatri (92 kg), Petroshivli Geno 125 (kg), Nirmala Devi (50 kg), Puja Dhanda (57 kg), Comba Laroc (76 kg).

Vir Maratha: Sarwan (57kg), Amit Dhankad (65kg), Praveen Rana (74 kg), Geogey kitov (92 kg), Lewen brienze (125kg) Ritu Phogat (50 kg), Mawra Amri (57 kg), Ritu Malik (62 Kg), Natalaya Varobiva (76kg).

