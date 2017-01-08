Pro Wrestling League 2: Punjab win against Delhi, lose Toghrul Asgarov to injury

Delhi chance’s took a severe blow when Parveen Rana suffered a 9-8 loss to national champion Jitendra in the men’s 74kg. Delhi chance’s took a severe blow when Parveen Rana suffered a 9-8 loss to national champion Jitendra in the men’s 74kg.

Before they arrived at the stadium for their match against Punjab, Delhi team were in fix. The coaches were pondering over replacements for the two categories that they were banking over for a win. Bajrang in men’s 65kg and Ederbanat Bekhbayar in the 57kg were ruled of the tie, the first because of an injury and latter because of food poisoning. While they did find replacements, that was not enough for their win of the season.

In the men’s 57kg, two-time Olympic medallist Vladimir Khinchegashvili made little work of India’s Vikas in the first bout of the day. Nothing made it difficult for the Georgian as he romped home with a 8-1 win. Delhi would have liked their star player Maria Stadnik to wrestle but Punjab blocked the women’s 48kg category after winning the toss. Delhi blocked the men’s 70kg category. But Delhi chance’s took a severe blow when Parveen Rana suffered a 9-8 loss to national champion Jitendra in the men’s 74kg.

“I was prepared for the bout. I had wrestled Rana before but since I was away from wrestling for a long time before 2016, I needed a lot of practice. I tried being part of the first season of the league but that was the time I was making a comeback and no team picked me,” Jitendra said.

Back in 2014, Jitendra was banned for failing a dope test and he did not take part in any competition for two years before returning to the mat at the senior nationals in 2015, where he won gold in the 74kg category. And his win against Rana gave Punjab a 2-0 lead.

Stayawart Kadian made it 3-1 for Delhi by beating Krishan Kumar in the 97kg category and Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik beat Manju Kumari to make it 3-2 for them.

But when Surjeet, who had replaced Bajrang in the 65kg category, was pinned by two-time Olympic medallist Thorgul Asgarov, it was all over for Delhi. The Azerbaijan wrestler took just 29 seconds to claim the win over his opponent. That sealed the deal for Punjab.

The 24-year-old will not be part of the league for rest of the season as he has picked up a neck injury and will be flying back to Baku for treatment. Punjab have named Russia’ Ilyas Bekbultov as his replacement.

