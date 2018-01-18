Pro Kabaddi Season VI set to start on October 19

Season VI of the domestic league promises to be another action-packed edition and fans would be able to catch all the action on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar. (Source: PKL) Season VI of the domestic league promises to be another action-packed edition and fans would be able to catch all the action on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar. (Source: PKL)

Kabaddi will once again hog the limelight for 13 weeks when the sixth edition of the cash-rich Pro Kabaddi League gets underway on October 19.

Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd on Thursday announced that the sixth and seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi league will begin on October 19 this year and July 19, 2018 respectively, maintaining a duration of 13 weeks.

In Season V, the league scaled unprecedented heights having expanded from 8 teams to 12 teams and conducting 138 matches over a duration of 13 weeks.

Withstanding intense competition, Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal beat Gujarat FortuneGiants to clinch the Championship title for the third consecutive time.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “The VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season VI window has been created to keep in mind adequate recovery time for the players post the Asian Games.

“The advance window for Season VII will afford forward looking preparation for squad formation and commercial strategy.”

Janardan Singh Gehlot, President, International Kabaddi Federation said,” Mashal has taken India’s sport of Kabaddi from strength to strength with VIVO Pro Kabaddi. We welcome the long term approach which will take it to even greater heights.”

