Win tonight for Titans will take them to second spot in the points table. (Source: PKL) Win tonight for Titans will take them to second spot in the points table. (Source: PKL)

Telugu Titans beat Dabang Delhi 36 – 28 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Titans move to second position in the points table. Rahul Chaudhari bags another Raider of the match award. Jasmer Singh Gulia in his second match with five points is awarded as ‘Defender of the Match’ and ‘Man of the Mat’.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: As it happened

# Last raid of the games- Vishal in for a raid and returns back without wasting any time.

# Selvamani in for a raid and is taken down by Sandeep Narwal

# One point for Telugu Titans as Sandeep runs from the left corner and with a healthy push sends Meeraj out from the court

# Rahul has done this before and he manages to do it again, picked up a bonus and two points as two Delhi defenders stepped into the lobby

# Rahul asking for another review as he says that the Delhi defenders followed him into the lobby

# Meeraj gets two points and reduces the lead to seven points

# A technical point given to Dabang Delhi

# There is a fuss on the mat as there is some confusion of which Telugu defender to be sent off

# Review successful for Telugu Titans and umpire gives one point each

# Rahul Chaudhari asking for a review, denying that Selvamani touched the line before going out

# Time Out asked by Dabang Delhi

# Everything going right for Titans as Rahul Chaudhari blocks Bhupender Singh

# Super Raid for Selvamani as he picks three points on the turn; Telugu Titans ALL OUT

# Teulug Titans take lead to ten points

# Rahul Chaudhari returns on the mat with bandage on his forehead

# Rahul Chaudhari is out of the game as he injured himself

# Sandeep narwal went for the block expecting support from Shigde and Titans gift two points to Dabang

# Rahul Chaudhari out; Krishna in for Telugu Titans

# Kavita Krishnamurti in attendance, supporting home side

# Meeraj gets a touch of Sandeep Narwal by a quick movement in the right corner

# Rahul three short of another Super 10

# All Out has been given by the referee as Meeraj failed to cross the line

# Meeraj Sheykh in for a raid, trying to avoid an all out.

# Medical team being called for Ankit Chauhan

# Rahul Chaudhari with an all out opportunity and gets a point as Ankit fails to grip Rahul’s ankle

# We are back with the live action

.@Telugu_Titans have marched their way to Matchday Panga glory! Will they win the #AsliPanga on the mat? #HYDvDEL pic.twitter.com/QC8K2addUz — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) 19 July 2016

# Super Raid for Rahul Chaudhari as he gets a bonus point plus two raid points.

# Substitute: Prapanjan in for Nilesh Salunke

# Rahul Chaudhari has been revived as Dabang Delhi’s Selvamani is taken down

# Dabang Delhi have lost their TV review now, Rahul Chaudhari is back on the bench

# Sandeep Narwal returns back empty-handed but awarded a bonus point, Delhi has asked for a review



# Meeraj in for a Do-or-Die raid and he is taken down

# Meeraj Sheykh returns back empty-handed

# Rahul Chaudhari is taken down by Sagar Pandey as he catches him from behind

# Succesful TV review for Delhi as Sandeep touched Kashiling’s shoe

# Hand has been raised by Rahul, he targets Krishna and gets a finger touch

# Meeraj escapes from the hands of Sandeep Narwal and Nilesh Salunke, returns with two points for Dabang Delhi

# Rahul Chaudhari gets one point in a Do-or-Die raid

# Sandeep Narwal comes from the front to stop Kashiling Adake, opens the account for Titans

# Rahul Chaudhari to make the first raid for Titans, Telugu start as favourites as they are unbeaten against Delhi.

# Telugu win toss, and they choose court. Delhi to make the first raid of the night.

# We are done with the national anthem, out come the captains and the officials for the toss

# Two teams march their way to the mat. Take position before starts the national anthem to kick-off proceedings

# Palash Sen will sing the national anthem. We are moments away from live action

# Singer Palash Sen making his first appearance in Pro Kabaddi League.

BUILD UP:

# Bengal Warriors play out a thrilling tie with Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi live score, season 4, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: Telugu Titans will be confident that they have already defeated Bengal Warriors earlier in the season, that too by a massive 17 points. (Source: PKL) Pro Kabaddi live score, season 4, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: Telugu Titans will be confident that they have already defeated Bengal Warriors earlier in the season, that too by a massive 17 points. (Source: PKL)

Bengal Warriors gave away a slender one-point lead in the final 10 seconds to settle for a 34-all tie against Telugu Titans in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi battle at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

