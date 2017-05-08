Pro Kabaddi League gets new sponsor ahead of season 5

The Pro Kabaddi Season 5 kicks-off in July 2017. The Pro Kabaddi Season 5 kicks-off in July 2017.

Pro Kabaddi, India’s professional kabaddi league has signed on VIVO as the title sponsor for the next 5 years. The upcoming 5th season will make Pro Kabaddi India’s biggest sports league with up to 12 teams and more than 130 matches spread across 13 weeks. From 2017 There Will be 4 new teams from Tamil Nadu, kicks-offUP, Haryana, and Gujrat. The Pro Kabaddi kicks off in July 2017.

Pro Kabaddi has seen a phenomenal growth over the last 4 seasons. Significantly, the high popularity of Pro Kabaddi has evoked continually surging sponsor interest. This fast-growing interest from across the ecosystem reflects the national appeal of the sport.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kent Cheng, CEO, VIVO India said “We are thrilled to partner with Pro Kabaddi league as the title sponsor. This association is important for us as Pro Kabaddi league has reached incredible heights and now proudly stands as one of the most successful leagues in India. Earlier seasons have shown that Kabaddi is a sport whose popularity cuts across all audiences. With this association, Vivo aims to target the right audience and capture the hearts of Indians. We would like to wish Pro-Kabaddi league huge success for the years to come.”

