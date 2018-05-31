Pro Kabaddi League Auctions Day 2: Prashanth Kumar Rai emerges top buy at Rs 79 lakh

Prashanth Kumar Rai was bought for almost four times his base price after UP Yoddha secured his services. (Source: Pro Kababddi.com) Prashanth Kumar Rai was bought for almost four times his base price after UP Yoddha secured his services. (Source: Pro Kababddi.com)

More than 200 players went under the hammer during the two days of intense auctions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. While Monu Goyat shattered all records to emerge as the costliest buy in PKL history on day 1, Prashanth Kumar Rai became the most expensive player at Rs 79 Lakh on the second day. Rai was bought for almost four times his base price after UP Yoddha secured his services.

Other players who fetched a huge amount were- Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Sirish Desai who went to U Mumba for Rs 42.8 lakh and Rs 36.4 lakh respectively. U Mumba also spent big money on defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan bagging him for Rs 46 lakh. Gujarat Fortunegiants was the other franchise who did not hesitate to splash the cash by signing up Ruturaj Shivaji for Rs 30.4 lakh and attacker Ajay Kumar for Rs 25 lakh.

Bengaluru Bulls were not far behind acquiring Pawan Kumar for a staggering Rs 52.8 lakh. He was also the costliest Category C player. Dabang Delhi loosened their purse by acquiring Chandran Ranjit for Rs 61.25 lakh and bagging defender Vishal Mane for Rs 45 lakh.

Haryana Steeler retained Vikash Khandola for Rs 47 lakh while raider Manjeet went to Patna Pirates for Rs 20.4 lakh. Puneri Paltan splurges Rs 20.2 lakh on left-cover defender Vinod Kumar.

Earlier, on Day 1 as many as six players entered the 1 crore-club after Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chaudhuri and Fazel Atrachali were all sold for the six-digit mark.

