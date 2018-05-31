Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live: Vinod Kumar becomes costliest player from Category C

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates: The remaining players will go under the hammer on Day 2. (PKL Twitter Photo) Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates: The remaining players will go under the hammer on Day 2. (PKL Twitter Photo)

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live: It was a historic day at the first day of Pro Kabaddi League auction as a total of 6 players – 5 Indian and 1 overseas players were sold for a price of over Rs 1 crore. Monu Goyat shattered the records as he became the most expensive player to be sold at the Pro Kabaddi League auction. The raider was sold for Rs 1.51 crore to Haryana Steelers. Rahul Chaudhari was the second costliest buy as he fetched Rs 1.29 on Day 1 of the auction. Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga and Deepak Niwas Hooda also crossed the Rs 1 crore barrier. Iran’s Fazel Atrachali became the only overseas player on Day 1 to fetch a sum of Rs 1 crore. On Day 2, the remaining players will go under the hammers, and new records might shatter.