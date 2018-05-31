Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live: Vinod Kumar becomes costliest player from Category C

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live: It was a historic day at the first day of Pro Kabaddi League auction as a total of 6 players – 5 Indian and 1 overseas players were sold for a price of over Rs 1 crore. Monu Goyat shattered the records as he became the most expensive player to be sold at the Pro Kabaddi League auction. The raider was sold for Rs 1.51 crore to Haryana Steelers. Rahul Chaudhari was the second costliest buy as he fetched Rs 1.29 on Day 1 of the auction. Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga and Deepak Niwas Hooda also crossed the Rs 1 crore barrier. Iran’s Fazel Atrachali became the only overseas player on Day 1 to fetch a sum of Rs 1 crore. On Day 2, the remaining players will go under the hammers, and new records might shatter.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
A bidding war ensued for left-cover defender Vinod Kumar, but finally Puneri Paltan went on to get the services of the player as they splurge Rs 20.2 lakh on the player. Kumar becomes the costliest player in the Category so far.
As teams try to complete their full squad of 18 members, the heat is on with the fight to complete the squad first.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Karnataka defender K. Jawahar Vivek bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh. Anil Kumar, left-corner defender, sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 8 lakh. Bengaluru Bulls also go for Sandeep for Rs 8 lakh, while Telugu Titans buy C Manoj Kumar for Rs 8 lakh.
Now All round players from Category C are done and it is time for the defenders. Many franchises have a few gaps to fill in the defence, and they might be looking to get some less expensive players here.
Bengal Warriors spend Rs 8 lakh to rope in Bhupender Singh. UP Yoddha signs local boy Narender for the same amount while All-rounder Mahesh Maruti goes to Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 lakh.
Delhi Dabangg has started the Category C with another big buy as they get Rajesh Narwal for Rs 16 crore. The squad for Delhi is starting to look really strong and it seems they mean business. Meanwhile, All-rounder Vittal Meti goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 lakh. The remaining 22 players in the catgory go unsold!
Delhi Dabangg has started the Category C with another big buy as they get Rajesh Narwal for Rs 16 crore. The squad for Delhi is starting to look really strong and it seems they mean business. Meanwhile, All-rounder Vittal Meti goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 lakh. The remaining 22 players in the catgory go unsold!
Category C players will undergo the hammer next, starting from Rajesh Narwal. The base price of the players who will be auctioned now is Rs 8 lakh. Who will earn the big bucks among the players?
Patna Pirates rope in another raider as Tushar Patil joins in for Rs 20 lakh. Puneri Paltan go for Deepak Kumar Dahiya and they get his services for Rs 12 lakh. This marks the end of Group B. Next up we will enter the auctions for Group C.
Kerala's Shabeer Bappu heads to Dabang Delhi for Rs 15.5 lakh. Gujarat Fortunegiants strengthens its attack, signs raider Ajay Kumar for Rs 25 lakh.Jaipur Pink Panthers retain raider K Selvamani for Rs 12 lakh using FBM card while Tamil Nadu raider R. Sriram heads to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Surjeet Singh joins Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 lakh. Dabang Delhi acquire Chandran Ranjit for Rs 61.25 lakh and defender Vishal Mane for Rs 45 lakh. They also get Viraj Vishnu, left-cover defender from Maharashtra, for Rs 25 lakh. Ravi Kumar, right-cover defender from UP, retained by Puneri Paltan using Final Bid Match for Rs 16 lakh. Dharmaraj Cheralathan, right and left-cover defender, Telangana, sold to U Mumba for Rs 46 lakh.
Darshan Kadian, raider from Haryana, sold to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh. Surender Singh, another Haryana raider, sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 12.25 lakh. Karnataka raider Prashant Kumar Rai is sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 79 lakh. He is the biggest purchase of the day.
MP raider Mahesh Goud sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 12 lakh. Haryana raider Vinod Kumar sold to U Mumba for Rs 22.25 lakh. Haryana raider Vikash Khandola retained by Haryana Steelers for Rs 47 lakh. Jasvir Singh, raider from Haryana, sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 lakh.
Sachin Shingade, Maharashtra left-cover defender, sold to Haryana Steelers for Rs 20 lakh. Rohit Rana, HP, left-corner defender sold to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh. UP right-cover defender Ravi Kumar retained by Puneri Paltan for Rs 16 lakh.
Left-corner defender Sunil from Haryana sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 lakh. Rajaguru Subramanian — the right-corner defender from Tamil Nadu — sold to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh. Baldev Singh — the right-corner defender from Himachal Pradesh — sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 12 lakh.
Monu Goyat became the costliest pick on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auctions on Wednesday. This was after Haryana Steelers secured his services for an astronomical amount of Rs 1.51 crore. However, Goyat was not the only one to make headlines on the first day of the auctions held in Mumbai, as a total of six players bagged more than a crore. Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga and Deepak Niwas Hooda also crossed the Rs 1 crore-mark. Tomar and Hooda, both fetched Rs 1.15 crore as Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their services respectively. Devadiga also entered the crorepati club after being sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 1.11 crore. Rahul Chaudhari too attracted a lot of bids before finally being sold to Telugu Titans who retained him for Rs 1.29 crore.CLICK TO READ MORE