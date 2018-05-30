Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates PKL Player Auctions Live Streaming: 422 players go under the hammer

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates PKL Player Auctions Live Streaming: Pro Kabaddi League is entering its sixth season with the player auctions scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31 in Mumbai. The two-day affair with names of 422 players going under the hammer. A total of 12 franchises will look to grab the services of these players and they have a total purse of Rs 4 crore. At the auction on Wednesday, there will be names of 422 players. These are broken into three categories. The first will be the regular players in which there will be a total of 277 players. The second category of players in the overseas players. This year, 58 overseas players have sent their name for the auctions. The remaining 87 players will be from the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme. A team in Pro Kabaddi League can have 18 to 25 players which should also include three players from FKH and two to four international players.
Category A will be Rs 20 Lakh, category B will be Rs 12 Lakh, category C will be Rs 8 Lakh and the fourth category D will be Rs 5 Lakh. There will be a new category as well, known as the New Young Players which will have a fixed salary of Rs 6.6 Lakh.
It is a graphical representation, similar to a speed-o-meter with three distinct ranges — steal, fail and ambitious. During the auctions, a bid-o-meter needle will be moving constantly and will be stopping according to the bid price.
Surjeet Singh, Mahinder Singh were picked up by Bengal Warriors through ELite Retained Payer policy while Mithun who is the new face came through NYP.
With this policy, the teams will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from their season five squad list.
There was also an option to retain the players which gave them the right to retain players through Elite Retained Players program. Out of the 12 franchises, 9 have chosen their Elite Retained Players and the remaining three will construct their teams from scratch.
