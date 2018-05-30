Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates PKL Player Auctions Live Streaming: 422 players go under the hammer

Pro Kabaddi League Auctions Live Updates PKL 2018 Live Streaming: 422 players to go under the hammer. (PKL Twitter Photo) Pro Kabaddi League Auctions Live Updates PKL 2018 Live Streaming: 422 players to go under the hammer. (PKL Twitter Photo)

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates PKL Player Auctions Live Streaming: Pro Kabaddi League is entering its sixth season with the player auctions scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31 in Mumbai. The two-day affair with names of 422 players going under the hammer. A total of 12 franchises will look to grab the services of these players and they have a total purse of Rs 4 crore. At the auction on Wednesday, there will be names of 422 players. These are broken into three categories. The first will be the regular players in which there will be a total of 277 players. The second category of players in the overseas players. This year, 58 overseas players have sent their name for the auctions. The remaining 87 players will be from the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme. A team in Pro Kabaddi League can have 18 to 25 players which should also include three players from FKH and two to four international players.