Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Day 1: Monu Goyat most expensive buy, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali costliest overseas pick

Monu Goyat became the costliest pick on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auctions on Wednesday. This was after Haryana Steelers secured his services for an astronomical amount of Rs 1.51 crore. However, Goyat was not the only one to make headlines on the first day of the auctions held in Mumbai, as a total of six players bagged more than a crore. Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga and Deepak Niwas Hooda also crossed the Rs 1 crore-mark. Tomar and Hooda, both fetched Rs 1.15 crore as Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their services respectively. Devadiga also entered the crorepati club after being sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 1.11 crore. Rahul Chaudhari too attracted a lot of bids before finally being sold to Delhi for Rs 1.29 crore.

While the star players fetched a large amount of money there were also a few surprises in store for some of the big names at the table. Renowned defender Mohit Chillar went to Jaipur Pink Panthers for a sum of Rs 21 lakh. Manjeet went to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 20 lakh. Veteran Anup Kumar was sold to Pink Panthers for 30 lakh while Wazir Singh went to Haryana Steelers for 20 lakh.

Earlier, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali became the first Kabaddi Player to enter the 1 crore-club after he was bought by U Mumba for the same amount.

“I am very happy to be back in my second home – U Mumba. I have immense respect for the U- Mumba team because it is where it all began for me. The fact that I beat the record for the highest bid in Pro Kabaddi is truly an incredible feeling,” Fazel Atrachali said after being picked by the Mumbai based franchise.

You know #VivoProKabaddi Season 6 will be bigger than ever when Day 1 of the #VivoProKabaddiAuction saw the highest bid record break 6 times! Say hello to the stars of today! pic.twitter.com/bfHd4g82uC — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) May 30, 2018

“We wanted to be strong in defence. We had an extremely strong defence in season 1 and season 2 and that was part of the reason why we bargained for Fazal so fiercely. Fazal is someone who has played with us and we are quite happy to have him back. We wanted to be sure that we got who we wanted rather than going right till the end and then have to hastily pick a player. You need a minimum of 2 international players, instead we picked 3. We are happy to have the ex-Iranian coach, Mr. Golan Raza as our coach and his insight helps us to cherry pick international talent right in the beginning, “U Mumba Team Owner, Ronnie Screwvala said.

Meanwhile, here is the list of players who were sold on DAY 1-

All Rounders

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Position – All Rounder

Price – 1.15 cr

Team Bought – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Ran Singh

Position – All Rounder

Team Bought – Bengal Warriors

Price – 43 Lac

Manjeet Chhillar

Position – All Rounder

Price – 20 Lac

Team – Tamil Thalaivas

Kuldeep Singh

Position All Rounder

Price – 22 Lac

Team Bought – Patna Pirates

Shrikant Tewthia

Position – All rounder

Price – 25 Lac

Team Bought – Bengal Warrior

Defenders

Parvesh Bhainswal

Position – Defender

Team Bought – Gujarat Fortune Giants (FBM)

Price – 35 Lac

Jeeva Kumar

Position – Defender

Team Bought – U.P. Yoddha

Price – 45 Lac

Mohit Chhillar

Position – Defender

Team Bought – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Price – 58 Lac

Mahender Singh

Position – Defender

Team Bought – Bengaluru Bulls

Price -40 Lac

Darshan J

Team Bought – Tamil Thalaivas (fbm)

Price – 28 Lac

Surender Nada

Team bought – Haryana Steelers (fbm)

Price 75 Lac

Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Team Bought – Jaipur Pink Panthers

Price – 66 Lac

