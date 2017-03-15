First ever Pro Boxing India Championship to be held in 2017

Royal Sports Promotions had earlier organised the first ever AIBA Pro Boxing Night in India last year. (Source: File) Royal Sports Promotions had earlier organised the first ever AIBA Pro Boxing Night in India last year. (Source: File)

Continuing the professional boxing boom in India, the first ever Pro Boxing India Championship will be held in association with the Asian Boxing Council later this year.

The event, to be promoted by Royal Sports Promotions, will bring together boxers from across the globe. At present, Royal Sports Promotions manages 20 boxers and works closely with 25 other boxers for various associations.

The company had earlier organised the first ever AIBA Pro Boxing Night in India last year where Vikas Krishan earned himself an extra shot at Olympic qualification.

The upcoming league format championship will see eight teams battling for the title in five weeks of action. The championship will offer a total of 6 winning titles for 6 weight categories.

Speaking about the conceptualisation of PBIC, Jai Singh Shekhawat (Director Royal Sports Promotions) said, “We are here to bring back that anticipation and anxiety among the young boxers with the Pro Boxing India Championship.”

A total of 48 boxers will be seen participating in the inaugural edition of PBIC wherein there would be a total of 32 male pugilists and 16 female pugilists.

“India has had a long history with boxing. We see a great potential in PBIC to bring talent from across the world in the ring and give professional boxing community a stage to showcase their prowess,” said Kiate Sirigul, Executive Secretary (Asian Boxing Council).

