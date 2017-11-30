Top Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates world champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won gold medal in the 48kg weight category at World Weightlifitng Championships.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 30, 2017 7:18 pm
mirabai chanu wins gold medal at world championships Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after lifting 109kg in jerk. (PTI Photo)
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became only the second woman from India to win gold medal at the Senior World Weightlifting Championships on Thursday. She became a world champion in the 48kg weight-category at the competition in Anaheim, USA. After her phenomenal feat, congratulatory messages poured in for her.

The Indian Railways employe lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk to total an impressive 194kg in the women’s 48kg, in the process setting a new national record and becoming the first Indian in over two decades to claim gold in the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her and tweeted “India is proud of Mirabai Chanu, who has won a gold at the World Weightlifting Championship. Congratulations and best wishes for her future endeavours.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated her with his message. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was also leading the congratulatory message on social media.

“Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA. In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That’s 4 times her bodyweight. In sports, and in life, ‘Will’ is everything. Never, EVER give up,” he tweeted.

Chanu is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

