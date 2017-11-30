Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates world champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after lifting 109kg in jerk. (PTI Photo) Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after lifting 109kg in jerk. (PTI Photo)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu became only the second woman from India to win gold medal at the Senior World Weightlifting Championships on Thursday. She became a world champion in the 48kg weight-category at the competition in Anaheim, USA. After her phenomenal feat, congratulatory messages poured in for her.

The Indian Railways employe lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk to total an impressive 194kg in the women’s 48kg, in the process setting a new national record and becoming the first Indian in over two decades to claim gold in the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her and tweeted “India is proud of Mirabai Chanu, who has won a gold at the World Weightlifting Championship. Congratulations and best wishes for her future endeavours.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated her with his message. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was also leading the congratulatory message on social media.

“Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA. In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That’s 4 times her bodyweight. In sports, and in life, ‘Will’ is everything. Never, EVER give up,” he tweeted.

India is proud of Mirabai Chanu, who has won a gold at the World Weightlifting Championship. Congratulations and best wishes for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 30 November 2017

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA. In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That’s 4 times her bodyweight. In sports, and in life, ‘Will’ is everything. Never, EVER give up.#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/sbs2crloVv — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 30 November 2017

Congratulations Mirabai Chanu for winning a gold medal in the World Weightlifting Championship. India is so proud of you. And congratulations Manipur for giving the country such a wonderful series of champion sportswomen! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 30 November 2017

Another Indian women athlete creates history today. India’s #MirabaiChanu lifts 194kg at the World Weightlifting Championship.

She is the second Indian after Karnam Malleswari to win gold.

You Women Never Fail To Make India Proud !!! Salute 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Nh2Ge7wLLD — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 30 November 2017

What a fantastic day for #Indian sport! Huge congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning the #Gold at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championship 💪👍👌😁 #Champion #Superstar pic.twitter.com/hOhFKa9Ems — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) 30 November 2017

Heartiest Congratulations to S. Mirabai Chanu on winning Gold Medal in the #WorldWeightliftingChampionship2017. We are proud of you. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) 30 November 2017

Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for winning gold at the World Weightlifting in the US.The first Indian woman in over 20 years to win this — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 30 November 2017

Chanu is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

