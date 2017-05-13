Latest News
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia for winning gold at Asian Championships

Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in the 65kg category at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2017 11:15 pm
bajrang punia, bajrang, narendra modi, modi, narendra modi twitter, bajrang punia wrestling, wrestling india, asian wrestling championships, asian championships wrestling, wrestling news, wrestling, indian express Bajrang won his first gold medal at Asian Championships. (Source: PTI)

Bajrang Punia won India first gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships and brought and end to a long drought at the tournament which is being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium in New Delhi. He defeated Seungchul Lee of South Korea in men’s 65kg freestyle final to win the top medal.

The win after trailing Lee 2-0 after first period, was praised by everyone and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the wrestler. PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulated the champion of Asia.

In his tweet, Modi wrote: “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for securing the Gold in Asian Wrestling Championship. India is very proud of his exemplary accomplishment.”

In his earlier bouts, Bajrang had a tough road. Right from the first bout, he had to make comebacks to win and advance. In his firs bout of the day, he beat Uzbek wrestler Sirojiddin Hasanov 4-3 in the qualification round.

He then faced the experienced wrestler Meisam Nasiri in the quarters and trailed him 2-1 at the end of the first period but turned the tide to win, 7-5 and advance to the semis. Kukgwang Kim threatened to stop Bajrang’s march in the semis but the Indian made a comeback to win 3-2.

