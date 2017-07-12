Press conference turns ugly as Conor McGregor brings up Floyd Mayweather’s tax issues; watch

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor press conference turned into a war of words. (Source: Reuters) Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor press conference turned into a war of words. (Source: Reuters)

A press conference in Las Vegas ahead of the fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor turned into a war of words on Tuesday.

McGregor triggered the fight by bring up Mayweather’s tax issues. Earlier this month, the American champion had asked the IRS for more time to pay his tax bill of 2015.

Addressing the media and the crowd of more than 11,000 people present, McGregor said, “He’s in a track suit. He can’t even afford a suit anymore.”

Mayweather responded during his turn of speaking to the crowd by pulling out a $100 million cheque on stage from his bag. The American is nicknamed ‘money’ as he frequently uses cash as a prop.

However, Mayweather’s antics failed as McGregor screamed from his seat to give the cheque ‘to the taxman.’

“I just showed you all a $100 million cheque that I haven’t even cashed yet, so we ain’t tripping on that,” he told reporters when asked about the tax issue. He added that his attorneys were working on it and did not worry him.

From what it looked like, the cheque appeared to be the cash prize of $100 million which Mayweather had earned after defeating Manny Pacquiao two years back.

