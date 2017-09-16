Premier Futsal: Ronaldinho sizzles in Delhi Dragons 4-3 win

Ronaldinho started the proceedings for the Delhi side. (Source: PTI) Ronaldinho started the proceedings for the Delhi side. (Source: PTI)

Ronaldinho starred in Delhi Dragons 4-3 victory against Mumbai Warriors in the opening game of season two of Premier Futsal, as the Brazilian legend himself scored all the four goals for his side.

Ronaldinho started the proceedings for the Delhi side as he netted the ball inside the goal on a pass by Leandro De Jesus’s to take his side 1-0 up in the third minute.

Mumbai had a chance to equalise but a shot by their skipper and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was saved by Delhi custodian Stalna Matias.

But moments later, it was in the eight minute, when Mumbai equalised with Zulkarnan Rico after a brilliant dribble single-handedly shot at the goal post.

Ronaldinho showed why he is is best in the world when he just flicked a pass into the goal post in the 13th minute to take his side 2-1 up.

At the halfway mark, Delhi led 2-1.

Ronaldinho could have scored his third one but he netted the ball after the whistle for half way was blown by the referees.

Ronaldinho again scored his third goal of the game in the 22nd minute, with ease again, as he had to just put his foot to a pass to go past the gaol post to make it 3-0. Delhi was by far the better side in terms of both their attack and defence on the day.

With two minutes to go for the third quarter, Ronaldinho scored his fourth goal again with ease as he counted the goals to rousing audience.

In the first half, Mumbai Warriors wasted several opportunities when their strikers hit way beyond the target.

The Ryan Giggs-led Mumbai Warriors were also unable to score on free kicks on a couple of occasions.

But it was the fourth and last quarter when Mumbai bounced back in style first when Francini Lucas scoring on a pass by Giggs and then Giggs converting a free kick to reduce the deficit to 3-4 in the 36th and 37th minutes, respectively.

Till the last second, Mumbai tried hard to equalise but fell way back as Delhi registered a win.

Earlier, the season two was declared open after a gala opening ceremony.

