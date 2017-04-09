Latest News

Post wedding Sakshi Malik shares picture alongside Satyawrat Kadian

Sakshi and Kadian got engaged last year and have tied the knot in a grand ceremony recently.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony.

Olympian Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Satyawrat Kadian who were married recently shared their first photo after marriage on twitter. On a message on twitter Sakshi wrote, ” Happiee to have you ☺@satyawartK”

Sakshi Malik made history by winning the bronze medal for India, and has recently married Satyawart Kadian, a youth Olympics 2010 bronze medallist and silver medalist in 2014 Commonwealth Games winner. Sakshi and Kadian got engaged last year and have tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

Sakshi ended India’s painful wait for a Olympic medal in Rio 2016 by clinching the bronze in the 58kg category, pulling off a sensational 8-5 victory over Aisuluu Tynybekova in the play-off bout in Rio.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries which included two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and many others.

