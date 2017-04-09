Post wedding Sakshi Malik shares picture alongside Satyawrat Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony. Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony.

Olympian Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Satyawrat Kadian who were married recently shared their first photo after marriage on twitter. On a message on twitter Sakshi wrote, ” Happiee to have you ☺@satyawartK”

Sakshi Malik made history by winning the bronze medal for India, and has recently married Satyawart Kadian, a youth Olympics 2010 bronze medallist and silver medalist in 2014 Commonwealth Games winner. Sakshi and Kadian got engaged last year and have tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

Sakshi ended India’s painful wait for a Olympic medal in Rio 2016 by clinching the bronze in the 58kg category, pulling off a sensational 8-5 victory over Aisuluu Tynybekova in the play-off bout in Rio.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries which included two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and many others.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd