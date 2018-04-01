Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds India’s junior shooting team after record-breaking performance at ISSF World Cup

Elavenil Valarivan won the Gold in the 10m air rifle women’s junior event. (Twitter/Narendra Modi) Elavenil Valarivan won the Gold in the 10m air rifle women’s junior event. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited India’s junior shooting team for its performance in the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup 2018 in Sydney. “In the recently held ISSF Junior World Cup, our young shooters have brought home several laurels and made every Indian very proud. Congratulations to the Indian team that took part and achieved remarkable success in the tournament in Sydney,” Modi said.

The prime minister went on to individually congratulate Arjun Babuta who won a bronze medal in the tournament. “My young friend Arjun Babuta has made India proud by winning the bronze in the 10m air rifle men’s junior final. Hailing from Chandigarh, Arjun has distinguished himself as an ace shooter in various tournaments,” he said.

He also congratulated Elavenil Valarivan, who scored gold, and shared images of her return to Gujarat. “Elavenil Valarivan won the Gold in the 10m air rifle women’s junior event. She also set a new qualification world record. Athletes like her will motivate young sportspersons. A few days ago, she landed to a warm welcome in Gujarat, whose photos I am glad to share,” he said.

Elavenil Valarivan won the Gold in the 10m air rifle women’s junior event. She also set a new qualification world record. Athletes like her will motivate young sportspersons. A few days ago, she landed to a warm welcome in Gujarat, whose photos I am glad to share. pic.twitter.com/arYe0nrVpf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1 April 2018

PM Modi praised the 16-year old Manu Bhaker for her “spectacular performance”. “Nobody can forget the spectacular performance of Manu Bhaker, the youngest of the medal winners at the ISSF World Cup. Belonging to Haryana, she began shooting two years ago and in such a short time she has emerged as one of our most promising athletes,” he said.

The prime minister added that Gaurav Rana’s success, who won a silver, will inspire other youngsters to take up the sport. “Gaurav Rana’s tenacity is indeed admirable. India congratulates him for winning the silver in the 10m air pistol men’s junior Final. Gaurav’s success will inspire several others to excel as shooters,” he said.

Gaurav Rana’s tenacity is indeed admirable. India congratulates him for winning the silver in the 10m air pistol men’s junior Final. Gaurav’s success will inspire several others to excel as shooters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1 April 2018

He also praised the 15-year old Anish who became the third individual from India to win a gold medal in the tournament. “Anish’s win in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Junior event is a remarkable one. Anish reached the final with the highest score too! Congratulations to this promising youngster for the Gold,” he said. Speaking about Muskan, who won the gold medal in the 25 m pistol event, the prime minister said the young shooter brought smiles on the faces of 125 crore Indians. “Congratulations to Muskan for clinching the Gold in the 25m pistol women’s junior final. Muskan has indeed brought smiles on the faces of 125 crore Indians with her excellent performance. We hope she continues to pursue sports and excel in the times to come,” he said.

He further described Ganemat Sekhon’s bronze medal win as “historic” Ganemat Sekhon’s Bronze in the skeet women’s junior event is historic. She brings glory to the nation and emerges as an icon for young India,” he said.

The stupendous performance of our shooters will strengthen the #FitIndia movement and many more youngsters will feel motivated to play more and excel. Once again, I congratulate the entire shooting team that participated in the #ISSFJWC. @ISSF_Shooting — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1 April 2018

In the final tweet, PM Modi said that the performance of young shooters will motivate the entire nation. “The stupendous performance of our shooters will strengthen the Fit India movement and many more youngsters will feel motivated to play more and excel. Once again, I congratulate the entire shooting team that participated in the ISSF JWC,” he concluded.

India ended their campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup with a total of 24 medals to grab the second place in the overall standings.

