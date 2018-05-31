PKL 2018: Five cricketers who were sold for lesser price than Monu Goyat at IPL 2018 auction

Monu Goyat became the most expensive player to be sold at PKL auction. (File) Monu Goyat became the most expensive player to be sold at PKL auction. (File)

Monu Goyat, on the first day of the Pro Kabbadi League Auction, went on to become the most expensive raider as he was bought by Haryana Steelers for a price of Rs 1.51 crore. He was one of the 6 players who crossed the Rs 1 crore mark in the bidding war. A total of 5 Indians and 1 foreign player were sold for over Rs 1 crore price. In doing so, he pipped football star Sunil Chhetri as the top-earning non-cricketer athlete from India in a league-based sport.

India football captain, Sunil Chhetri, who plays football for Bengaluru FC earns Rs 1.5 crore, which is 1 lakh less than what Monu will get in the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League. Goyat also pipped some of the big names in the cricketing world, as he surpassed the price at which these cricketers were sold at the Indian Premier League auction 2018.

Here are five cricketers who were sold at a lesser price than Monu Goyat at IPL auction in January this year:

1) Jason Roy (England) – The England opening batsman Jason Roy was sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.5 crore.

2) Imran Tahir (South Africa) – The South Africa spinner was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore.

3) Jean-Paul Duminy (South Africa) – The South Africa allrounder was sold at his base price of Rs 1 crore to Mumbai Indians.

4) Chris Jordan (England) – The England seamer was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore.

5) Lungisani Ngidi (South Africa) – The South Africa fast bowler was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 lakh.

Goyat was impressive in the last season for Haryana Steelers, where at least four teams went all guns blazing to buy his services. He has a total of 250 points in 39 matches, at an average of 6.41 points per match, a stat which marks him as a talented raider.

