PKL 2018: Deepak Hooda, Fazel Atrachali enter crorepati club in season 6

Deepak Hooda and Fazel Atrachali stormed their way into the one crore club at the opening day of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions on Wednesday. While Fazel became the first to enter the million dollar club after being bought for Rs 1 crore by U- Mumba, Hooda became the most expensive player in the history of PKL after Jaipur Pink Panthers secured his services for a mind-boggling Rs 1.15 crore. Deepak Hooda is also the first Indian player to be bought for Rs 1 crore.

Deepak Hooda’s base price was placed at Rs 20 lakh. However, drama ensued at the auction table after a fierce bidding war between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers resulted in a jump from Rs 30 lakh to 70 lakh. But at the end, it was the Pink Panthers who finally bagged the do-or-die specialist for a record-breaking 1.15 Crores.

Speaking on the bid, Hooda said, “Did not expect such a bid but I’m expecting a lot from myself now – will have to raise the level of my performances.”

And we get our man! We have got @DeepakHooda5555 for a record fee of 1.15 cr! Welcome to the Panther family Deepak! #RoarForPanthers #VivoProKabaddiAuction — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) 30 May 2018

Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali went into the auction at a base price of 20 Lakhs, registering a 5x increase in value to be bought at 1 crore. His Iranian counterpart, Abozar went to Telugu Titans for 76 Lakh. Reflecting on the development, Fazel Atrachali said,“I am very happy to be back in my second home – U Mumba. I have immense respect for the U- Mumba team because it is where it all began for me.”

Later, veteran defender Nitin Tomar also joined the elusive list after being bought for Rs 1.15 crore by Puneri Paltan.

