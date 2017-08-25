People will always complain when they miss the recognition, says Vijay Goel on Arjuna Award controversies

Vijay Goel said that one or the other player will miss out on the award. (Source: PTI) Vijay Goel said that one or the other player will miss out on the award. (Source: PTI)

Hiranand Kararia will be given the Dronacharya award for the kabaddi this year and it has been confirmed by Sports Minister Vijay Goel. He said that he would like to go by what the committee has selected. Kataria’s name in the list created a controversy as he is also the joint secretary of Wushu Association of India.

“I would like to go by what the committee has suggested. The committee is headed by none other than Pullela Gopichand. But if contrary facts emerge we will look into the matter,” Goel told PTI.

The sportspersons and coaches will be given the awards on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29. The Sports Minister also said that one or the other player will miss out on the award, reffering to the case of weightlifter Sanjita Chanu, whose name was missing from the Arjuna award list. She has decided to challenge the decision in court.

“One or other misses out, always. People will always complain when they miss the recognition. We will definitely consider her next year.” Goel said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd