Only in Express

Pentala Harikrishna to face Cuban Yuri Gonzalez Vidal in first round

The World No. 20 Indian feels that this year the World Cup is going to be a tough outing as it features all the best players around the globe but isn’t wary off the challenges he might face during the tournament.

By: PTI | Tbilisi | Published:September 2, 2017 6:18 pm
Pentala Harikrishna, FIDE World Cup, Yuri Gonzalez Vidal, Biel Chess Festival Pentala Harikrishna will look to seize all the opportunities on offer as he looks to script his first win without going into the tie-breaker. (Source: File)
Top News

Indian Grand master Pentala Harikrishna will be raring to go at the FIDE World Cup and book his berth for the 2018 Candidates tournament as he takes on Yuri Gonzalez Vidal of Cuba in his first-round game in Tbilisi.

The World No. 20 Indian feels that this year the World Cup is going to be a tough outing as it features all the best players around the globe but isn’t wary off the challenges he might face during the tournament.

“All the top ranked players from around the world will be participating this year around and I know it is going to be tough,” the 31-year-old said. “As this is a knockout event I would ideally want to take it one match at a time,” he added.

The Guntur lad has made a huge impact on the international front in the last year and with his performance at the Biel Chess Festival where he finished third would be a huge morale booster for him. Although, he is out of contention through the Grand Prix, this will be his opportunity to secure a spot at the prestigious Candidates’ slated for next year.

Harikrishna will look to seize all the opportunities on offer as he looks to script his first win without going into the tie-breaker.
“I am excited that the tournament will start tomorrow and will look to open on a winning note,” he said on the eve of his first round.

There will be six other Indians in contention along with Harikrishna, Vishwanathan Anand being the highest rated and accompanying them will be Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Baskaran Adhiban, Deep Sengupta, Sethuraman and Karthikeyan Murali in Georgia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. S
    Sadasivan
    Sep 2, 2017 at 6:44 pm
    Shri Vidit Santosh Gujarathi is a classy player.I wish him and Thiru Bhaskaran Adhiban,well.
    Reply
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

We have a code of conduct in place and those who will not follow it, will struggle 