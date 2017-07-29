Pentala Harikrishna shares spoils with Peter Leko in fifth round

Pentala Harikrishna is World number 20. (Source: PTI) Pentala Harikrishna is World number 20. (Source: PTI)

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna played out a hard-fought draw against Peter Leko of Hungary in the fifth round of the 50th Biel Chess Festival, here.

The World No. 20 Indian, playing with black pieces, had to be at his defensive best as the Hungarian piled on the pressure from the initial moments of the game.

However, Harikrishna’s staunch defence paid rich dividends and helped him in salvaging half a point from the game, which lasted 57 moves, last night.

“It was a really tough game but at the end of it I accurately moved my pieces to reach a draw,” the 31-year-old from Guntur said after the game.

Harikrishna has three points so far courtesy a win and four draws, and is placed joint third in the standings.

He will take on the three-time Women’s World Champion of China, Hou Yifan, in his sixth-round encounter of the single round-robin tournament.

