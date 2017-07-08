Pentala Harikrishna holds Micheal Adams in 2nd round of Geneva FIDE Grand Prix

Pentala Harikrishna is the world no. 22 in Chess. (Source: Twitter) Pentala Harikrishna is the world no. 22 in Chess. (Source: Twitter)

Harikrishna held English GM Michael Adams to a hard-fought draw in the second round of the Geneva FIDE Grand Prix here.

The world no. 22 Indian, playing with white pieces, started off aggressively and got into a better position before being pushed on to the back foot, courtesy a few clever moves from Adams.

Even though the Englishman had a slight advantage over Harikrishna, he could not find any inroads and with time

running out, the two players eventually decided to share the spoils.

“I had an advantage in the initial moments of the game with a better position and then he gained a slight advantage,”

Harikrishna said.

“He offered a draw and I accepted,” he added after the game, which lasted 38 moves.

With one and half points, Harikrishna is currently tied second on the leader board.

He will now take on the world no. 6 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov from Azerbaijan in his next round clash.

“I have played against him several times before and recently a few months ago in Shamkir which ended up in stalemate. It is always interesting to play against a player of his caliber,” 31-year-old from Guntur said.

