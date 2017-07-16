Pentala Harikrishna holds Dmitry Jakovenko; finishes tied 4th in Geneva

By finishing tied fourth, Pentala Harikrishna has gained 90 Grand Prix points. (Source: File) By finishing tied fourth, Pentala Harikrishna has gained 90 Grand Prix points. (Source: File)

Indian Grand Master Pentala Harikrishna played out a hard-fought draw against Dmitry Jakovenko of Russia in the final round to sign off tied 4th at the FIDE Grand Prix here.

The world No.22 Indian, playing with white pieces, started off on an aggressive note, deterred to finish the tournament on a winning note but had to settle for a draw as the Russian had other plans.

The game which went on for 115 moves, saw the players settling to share the point as time was running out. “I had a few chances to win but my opponent defended really well to prevent the loss and lead the game towards a draw,” the man from Guntur said.

As the tournament culminated after the ninth round, Harikrishna finished tied fourth on the leader board courtesy

of six draws, two wins and just one loss.

“Had I won, I would have finished tied second. I finished as tied fourth, for which I am happy as my game quality was far better than the previous Grand Prix,” Harikrishna conceded. “I missed some chances in games against Mamedyarov and Adams, but a good performance overall,” he added.

By finishing tied fourth, Harikrishna has gained 90 Grand Prix points along with a handsome amount of 11,000 Euros.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App