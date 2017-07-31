Pentala Harikrishna defeats Hou Yifan in nail biting sixth-round game

Harikrishna will be up against the top seed of the tournament, David Navara, for his seventh-round game. (Source: PTI) Harikrishna will be up against the top seed of the tournament, David Navara, for his seventh-round game. (Source: PTI)

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna came back strongly to defeat the former three-time Women’s World Champion Hou Yifan of China in an enthralling sixth-round encounter at the 50th Biel International Chess Festival.

After a much-needed rest day, the World No. 20 Indian, playing with white pieces, started the game wary off his opponent’s attacking prowess.

However, he gradually started shifting gears and forced the Chinese Grandmaster to commit mistakes, and as soon as she did, Harikrishna capitalised on it.

“It was an equal game but I kept pushing and she gave me a chance to push G4 on the 38th move and thereafter the advantage was with me and I won the game,” the 31-year-old from Guntur said after a long and gruelling game.

At the end of six rounds, Harikrishna has registered two wins and four draws to remain undefeated and moved up to joint second with four points, half a point away from Frenchman Etienne Bacrot, currently on first position.

Harikrishna will be up against the top seed of the tournament, David Navara, for his seventh-round game.

Even though Navara is down the pecking order in the points tally, Harikrishna will be wary off his attacking prowess after the defeat in the final of the Rapid Tournament against him.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App