Paul Voelker suspended for 50 games following positive drug test

Paul Voelker was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in nine relief appearances this season for Double-A Erie of the Eastern League.

By: AP | New York | Published:May 4, 2017 11:20 am

Detroit Tigers pitcher Paul Voelker has been suspended for 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for a banned stimulant.

The 24-year-old right-hander, selected in the 10th round of the 2014 amateur draft, was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in nine relief appearances this season for Double-A Erie of the Eastern League, where he made 52 appearances last year.

The suspension, announced Wednesday, was the 30th this year under the minor league drug program. There have been two suspensions under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

