Paris to host 2024 Olympics, Los Angeles to hold 2028 edition

The IOC had earlier hailed the Los Angeles and Paris bids to host the 2024 Olympic Games. (Source: Reuters) The IOC had earlier hailed the Los Angeles and Paris bids to host the 2024 Olympic Games. (Source: Reuters)

The city of Paris is set to host the 2024 Olympics while Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 edition. According to the Los Angeles Times, a deal has been reached between officials from the Californian city and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the later event. The IOC has confirmed that an announcement is due today.

With this announcement, the Olympics is set to return to Los Angeles for the third time while for Paris it will be a first. The bidding, which began with a process to decide the host for 2024 saw the IOC take an unusual stance of giving one city 2024 while 2028 to the other. LA was always expected to go with 2028. The announcement comes on the backdrop of a tripartite deal between Los Angeles, Paris and the International Olympic Committee which was reportedly on the cards according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

It may be recalled here that LA bid chairman Casey Wasserman had earlier expressed optimism while talking about the two bids. “I think the ultimate result is you’re going to have Los Angeles and Paris hosting an Olympic Games, and that’s something everyone should be excited about,” he had said and added, “It’s a situation where the details matter, so we’re going to have to spend a lot of time on the details as it relates to both ’24 and ’28, not just independently, but how the opportunity to plan two Games at once can create real meaningful opportunities.”

Recalling the visit of the evaluation committee during the presentation, Los Angeles CEO Gene Sykes had said, “We felt the same way we felt after the evaluation commission came to visit us — that we had accomplished what we had set to accomplish,” and added, “and then to have the IOC session vote to award both ’24 and ’28 at the same time, essentially saying … both cities are qualified to host the Olympic Games, that’s a very exciting outcome and we’re pleased.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd