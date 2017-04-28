Paris to host 2020 European Athletics Championships

Paris has been confirmed as the host city for the 2020 European Athletics Championships, European Athletics confirmed on Friday.

“I’m delighted that the European Athletics Council validated the Parisian project to host the European Athletics Championships 2020,” European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen said in a statement.

“It’s an ambitious yet realistic project, which will enable us to return our sport to centre stage again, shortly after the Olympic Games.”

The 26th edition of the championships will take place at the Stade Sebastien Charlety from Aug. 26-30.

