Parents should encourage children to come out of social media platform and play on field, says Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has called upon parents in India to encourage their children to follow and take part in more and more sports activities.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Goel also remembered Major Dhyan Chand and said,” Today is National Sports Day. Major Dhyan Chand was the hockey wizard. He won the Olympic gold medals for the Indian hockey team in 1928, 1932, and 1936. And I believe every Indian citizen is aware of him.”

“Our Prime Minister talk about “Kheloge to Khiloge” and so you could see that he, during his 35th edition of Man ki Baat, discussed the Sports Talent Search Portal through which we will take the ideas of Major Dhyan Chand forward. Not only in hockey or cricket, but we want to provide better facilities for all the sports. So that, more and more children get associated with sport,” he added.

We want people to take inspiration from National Sports Day. Parents should encourage their children to come out of the social media platform and play on the field. Our ministry has taken a number on initiatives to promote sports in India,” he further added.

