Pardeep Narwal retained by Patna Pirates for season six of the Pro Kabaddi League

Apart from Pardeep Narwal, Patna Pirates have retained some others like Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar and Manish Kumar. (Source: File) Apart from Pardeep Narwal, Patna Pirates have retained some others like Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar and Manish Kumar. (Source: File)

Raider Pardeep Narwal has been retained by three-time champions Patna Pirates for season six of the Pro Kabaddi League, set to commence on October 19. Twenty-one players from the fifth season have been retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming season, a media release said today.

Apart from Narwal, Patna Pirates have retained some others like Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar and Manish Kumar. The Puneri Paltan have shown their faith in four players — Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, GB More and Girish Ernak. Ajay Thakur, along with Amit Hooda and C Arun, will continue playing for Tamil Thalaivas, while Bengaluru Bulls has retained only Rohit Kumar.

Bengal Warriors have retained Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh, while Dabang Delhi have restored their confidence in 29-year-old Iranian player Meraj Sheykh. Gujarat Fortunegiants have retained Sachin, Sunil Kumar and Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, while the Haryana Steelers have retained Kuldeep Singh. Telugu Titans have also signed up two players Nilesh Salunke and Iranian Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari from last season.

League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said, “The league is strongly in favour of team stability and instituting it at a policy level to enable strong team structures.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App