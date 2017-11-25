Top Stories

Pankaj Advani storms into pre-quarters of World Snooker Championships

Pankaj Advani blanked Brazil's Itaro Santos 5-0 in a last-32 match of World Snooker Championships.

By: PTI | Published: November 25, 2017 11:32 pm
Pankaj Advani also grabbed the top seed spot in the draw of 64.
India’s top cueist Pankaj Advani stamped his authority yet again as he registered a convincing victory over Brazil’s Itaro Santos to storm into the pre-quarterfinals of World Snooker Championships here today.

Advani blanked his South American opponent 5-0 in a last-32 match.

After a 4-frame lead, Advani faced the threat of not achieving a whitewash victory as Santos raced to a 48-0 lead in the fifth frame. But Advani rose to the occasion and proved why he is one of the best in the business.

The multiple world title holder ensured his opponent never got another chance, clearing the frame with a clinical 85 break, wrapping up the match in style.

Advani will next face Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal in the round of 16.

