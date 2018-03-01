Pankaj Advani guides India to semis at IBSF World Team Snooker

Pankaj Advani led Indian team to the penultimate stage at the IBSF World Cup Team Snooker. (Source: File) Pankaj Advani led Indian team to the penultimate stage at the IBSF World Cup Team Snooker. (Source: File)

Multiple World billiards and snooker Champion Pankaj Advani led Indian team to the penultimate stage at the IBSF World Cup Team Snooker being held in Doha.

His teammate, multiple national champion Manan Chandra successfully supported the Indian effort in the knockout stages to ensure a bronze medal.

First up in the elimination rounds, up against the China team, Pankaj and Manan handed them a thrashing with a 3-0 whitewash in the last-16 round followed by a 3-1 victory over Ireland, the top seeds of the knockouts.

In the last-4 stage, India will be up against the Iranian team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya