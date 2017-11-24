Pankaj Advani enters Round of 32 at World Snooker Championships

On Saturday Pankaj Advani will clash with Itaro Santos of Brazil and eye for a last-16 berth. (Source: File) On Saturday Pankaj Advani will clash with Itaro Santos of Brazil and eye for a last-16 berth. (Source: File)

India’s top cueist Pankaj Advani continued his fine run at the World Snooker Championships as he blanked his opponent from Yemen 4-0 to advance to the Round of 32 in Doha on Friday.

In the last-64 knockout round, Advani hardly had to break a sweat as he posted a comfortable victory over Yemen’s Ahmed Saloomi. The ace Indian fired in yet another century break of 102 while securing his win.

Apart from that there were breaks of 53 and 50 in other frames. On Saturday Advani will clash with Itaro Santos of Brazil and eye for a last-16 berth.

