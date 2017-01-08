Pankaj Advani downs defending champion Aditya Mehta to win Kolkata Open

Pankah Advani won 75-56 (60), 76-19 (67), 87-47 (14), 73-17, 0-101 (101), 116-0 (101). Pankah Advani won 75-56 (60), 76-19 (67), 87-47 (14), 73-17, 0-101 (101), 116-0 (101).

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani downed two-time defending champion Aditya Mehta 5-1 in a flawless display to clinch the third Kolkata Open National Invitational Snooker Championship, here today.

The 16-time world champion was off to a sedate start before clinching the issue by posting a break of 101 in the sixth game en route to a 75-56 (60), 76-19 (67), 87-47 (14), 73-17, 0-101 (101), 116-0 (101) win.

“Love to play international tournament here, BRC brings out my best. Looking forward to play more games here in future,” Advani, who missed the first two editions here, said at the Bengal Rowing Club here after winning a prize purse of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Trailing 23-56, Advani capitalised on Mehta’s miss as he posted a break of 60 to take a 1-0 lead.

It was a challenging in the second game with both the cueists refusing to budge. Mehta led 13-9 before Advani wrapped it up in an unfinished 67 break with only the colours left.

Mehta led 47-5 but Advani held his composure to cruise to a 3-0 lead and was up 4-0 at the break.

After the break, Mehta thundered to a 101-0 with the first century break but it was too little as Advani produced his best in the sixth game to win his maiden title in the Kolkata Open with an identical break of 101.