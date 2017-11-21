Top Stories

Pankaj Advani advances to snooker World Championship knockouts

Pankaj Advani scored a 4-1 win over Qatar's Khamis Alobaidli to secure a spot in the elimination draw of 64, which commences in two days.

By: PTI | Doha | Published:November 21, 2017 5:36 pm
Pankaj Advani, Pankaj Advani Snooker, Snooker Pankaj Advani, Advani India snooker, India snooker Advani, sports news, sports Pankaj Advani whitewashed his Finnish opponent Heikki Niva in the first round 4-0 with breaks of 107 and 58.
Top News

Seventeen-time world champion Pankaj Advani showed no signs of a billiards hangover as he marched through the round robin stage of the snooker event with convincing wins at World Championships here.

Advani scored a 4-1 win over Qatar’s Khamis Alobaidli to secure a spot in the elimination draw of 64, which commences in two days.

Though Advani has as one more match to go in the league stage, his wins so far have confirmed that he is advancing to the business end of the tournament.

In the opening match, he whitewashed his Finnish opponent Heikki Niva 4-0 with breaks of 107 and 58.

In the second league tie, Advani overcame Irishman Karl Fitzpatrick 4-1 convincingly too, firing in breaks of 108, 46, 45 and 40 in each frame to get closer to the knockouts.

Advani had defended his World Billiards title in the 150 -up format here on Novemeber 12. It was his 17th world title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table