Pankaj Advani advances to Asian Billiards final

Sixteen-time World Champion Pankaj Advani is in line for another title triumph as he stormed into the final of the Asian Billiards Championship.

The Bangalore-based cueist was all class in the 100-up best-of-nine semifinal where he ousted fellow countryman Rupesh Shah.

The reigning world champion, who is vying for his seventh Asian crown, awaits the winner of the other semifinal between B. Bhaskar and Sourav Kothari.

In other matches, 16-year-old and Pakistan national snooker champion, Mohammed Naseem Akhtar, entered the semifinals of the simultaneously held Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship. He beat China’s Zhang Jiankang 5-3.

China’s top seed Fan Zhengyi (China) beat compatriot Lou Hanghao 5-3 and enjoyed a break of 80 in the sixth frame.

