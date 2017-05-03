Pakistan wrestlers denied visa for Asian Championship, claims PWF

The PWF secretary, claimed that they had been informed by the Indian High Commission few hours back that visa applications of their players and officials had been rejected. (Source: File) The PWF secretary, claimed that they had been informed by the Indian High Commission few hours back that visa applications of their players and officials had been rejected. (Source: File)

Pakistan Wrestling Federation claimed that its national team has been denied visa by the Indian High Commission for the upcoming Asian Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 10-14.

Muhammad Arshad, the PWF secretary, claimed that they had been informed by the Indian High Commission few hours back that visa applications of their players and officials for the five-day Asian Championship had been rejected.

“Our wrestlers Muhammad Inam Butt and Muhammad Bilal were selected to represent the country in the regional event and we had applied for visas some 45-days back,” Arshad said.

Few days ago the Pakistan Squash Federation claimed the Indian High Commission had not issued visas for the Asian Individual Squash Championship in Chennai while last December the Pakistan Junior hockey team was also not issued visas for the FIH Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

Arshad said the PWF would be sending a protest and complaint to the World body to stop international events being held in India.

“If they are going to do this with us all the time, then I think it is time our sports bodies and government also exerted pressure on world bodies to stop allocating events to India,” he said.

