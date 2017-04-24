Pakistan withdraw from Asian Squash Championship to be held in Chennai

Pakistan has pulled out of the Asian Squash Championship, scheduled to begin here on Wednesday, because of visa issues.

Four players from Pakistan were to play in the continental championship but delay in issuing visas led to the withdrawal, reports in the Pakistani media said.

“It is regretted to inform you that Pakistan Squash Federation has been forced to withdraw its squash contingent from participation in 19th Asian Senior Squash Championship, 2017 scheduled to be held in Chennai India between 26-30 April,” Geo TV quoted a statement from Pakistan Squash Federation.

Earlier at a press meet in Chennai, the championship director Cyrus Poncha had said, “We have not received any email message so far on this.”

“Should a problem arise and the Pakistan authorities inform us that their players are unable to make it, then the draw would be suitably adjusted because only one of their players is among top eight seeds,” he told reporters.

The tournament features players from 12 countries, including from hosts India.

