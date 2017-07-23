Pullela Gopichand suggests setting up 24×7 helpline to prevent doping

P Gopichand made the suggestion during the sixth All India Council of Sports meeting.. (Source: PTI) P Gopichand made the suggestion during the sixth All India Council of Sports meeting.. (Source: PTI)

In the light of rising doping violations, National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand suggested setting up of a 24×7 medical helpline for ensuring that sportspersons don’t use over-the-counter drugs.

According to PTI, Gopichand made the suggestion during the sixth All India Council of Sports meeting. “Shri Gopichand mentioned that most of the sportspersons take off the counter medicines like Corex and get caught in dope. In the recent case of women athlete also, it is doubted that she took medicine for stomach upset and got caught in dope,” the AICS said in a statement.

“Shri Gopichand suggested that NADA should create a 24×7 helpline so as to enable sportspersons to seek advice before taking any medicine.”

Former Olympian PT Usha pointed out that only two dope collecting officials are deployed for a large numbers of sportspersons. “During this time, there are chances of inter-changing the dope samples,” she said.

Sports Authority of India’s director general Injeti Srinivas said it would be better if each federation appoints an expert director for each discipline, one who should be available to give advice to their respective sportspersons.

The SAI DG also mentioned that as a precautionary measure, the dope collecting officers are regularly changed to avoid any vested interested.

Malhotra expressed his anguish over the rampant cases of dope and the recent media coverage “tarnishing the image of not only sports but also the image of the country”.

