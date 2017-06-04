Our thoughts are with London, says Sergio Ramos after attacks

A police officer leaves flowers at London Bridge after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. (Source: Reuters) A police officer leaves flowers at London Bridge after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos paid his tributes to the victims of Saturday night terrorist attack in Central London.

As the country was still reeling under the Manchester terror that killed 22 people in a suicide bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert, another attack engulfed the capital city.

Sevem people were killed and at least 48 reported injured after three attackers drove a van on the crowd at London Bridge, followed by a stabbing spree at the Borough Market.

While the police shot the attackers within minutes of the attack, it was declared that the situation is now under control.

Ramos took a moment away from celebrating his Champions League victory as he wrote on twitter that his thoughts are with London. Many other sportsmen came out on social media to express their condolences at the terrible incident including English clubs like Arsenal and players like Mesut Ozil, Lewis Hamilton etc.

Our thoughts are with #London. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 4 June 2017

Stay safe everyone in London! — Joe Root (@root66) 3 June 2017

Our thoughts are with all those affected by last night’s attack #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/QxPWnK376F — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 4 June 2017

London ❤️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 4 June 2017

Shocked by the incidents in London. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected in this difficult time 🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) 4 June 2017

It’s so sad … 😢 My best wishes go out to everyone affected by the #London attack 🙏🏽 #beautifulCity #StayStrong — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 4 June 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May said after the attack, “Enough is enough. There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said. “So we need to become far more robust at identifying it and stamping it out … That will require some difficult and often embarrassing conversations. We need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities but as one truly United Kingdom.”

