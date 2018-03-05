Oscars 2018: Garbine Muguruza, Lindsey Vonn walk down red carpet

Garbine Muguruza at the 90th Academy Awards. (Source: Reuters) Garbine Muguruza at the 90th Academy Awards. (Source: Reuters)

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and American Alpine Ski Racer Lindsey Vonn switched from respective sportwear and surfaces to the glittery and shutterbugs-inducing red carpet at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California. The duo walked elegantly down the red carpet for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Former French Open and defending Wimbledon champion Muguruza walked down the the red carpet in a stunning black dress by Hannibal Laguna with heeled sandals to match at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. She had revealed in February in a tweet that she would be wearing a dress designed by the fellow Spaniard. “What a pleasure to get to know you and wear one of your dresses these sundayyyy!!!”, she had written.

Muguruza last competed in Dubai where she lost to Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the semi-finals. Her focus will next shift to Indian Wells which is played at Palm Springs.

But this week the Spaniard has been rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s elite ahead of the Oscars, documenting her adventures with WTA legend Billie Jean King and star of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ movie Emma Stone. The trio attended a pre-Oscars party organised by WME Entertainment.

Muguruza was not the only elite athlete to walk and pose on the red carpet as Vonn in her gothic black lace dress, with cut-outs at the knee and a tasselled hem raised eyebrows. The 33-year-old won bronze medal at the recently concluded Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in the women’s downhill event.

American Skier Lindsey Vonn at the Oscars. (Source: Reuters) American Skier Lindsey Vonn at the Oscars. (Source: Reuters)

The mention of Winter Olympians didn’t just end there at the Oscars. Winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, mentioned 17-year-old Chloe Kim in her acceptance speech. Kim is an American snowboarder and at the Pyeongchang Olympics, she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal. She is also the first woman to win two gold medals in snowboarding at the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Kim won gold for USA in the women’s halfpipe event. She was then featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated following her Olympic yellow metal.

