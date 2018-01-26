On a learning curve, Koumba Larroque has her plate full at PWL

On match days, she speaks to her teacher at National School Physiotherapy And Rehabilitation (ENKRE) via a video call. On match days, she speaks to her teacher at National School Physiotherapy And Rehabilitation (ENKRE) via a video call.

Before her Pro Wrestling League’s final bout, Koumba Larroque is surrounded by her laptop, a few papers and a number of hand-written notes. She knows that with exams just a week away, she has little time to study. The French teenager, who is of Malian ancestry, has been in India for three weeks now but while her competitors train, wrestle and go out for sightseeing, Larroque has been confined to her hotel room. So when she is not training, the wrestler is studying for her exam which is scheduled for January 29. Every non-match day for the 19-year-old first-year Physiotherapy student is spent in completing her assignments. For two to three hours every day, her hotel room turns into a classroom with a Do Not Disturb board outside. And she makes sure that her assignment work is complete before she leaves for her evening training so that her sleep-cycle is not affected. On match days, she speaks to her teacher at National School Physiotherapy And Rehabilitation (ENKRE) via a video call.

“I have to complete those assignment for good grades. Apart from wrestling, I want to learn physiotherapy because I want to be connected to sports even after I leave wrestling. I have met many physios so I think it is very good to help sportspersons. Sometimes it becomes difficult but I manage it. There are days when we have to wrestle in the evening so I finish my work before the match. If I am not wrestling and there is still work left, I try to finish after evening training,” Larroque says.

But so far she’s been juggling her two responsibilities well. The Junior and U-23 World Champion has been one of the most successful wrestlers in New Delhi. Out of the five bouts in which she has wrestled, Larroque has lost only one, against 2017 World Championships silver medallist Vasilisa Marzaliuk. That loss in the league stages was avenged in the semi-final against her Veer Maratha opponent on Wednesday and Larroque led her team into their second successive final of the PWL. On Sunday, she will be on the mat as her team tries to defend their title but before that she will try to finish one more lesson of anatomy.

“I sometimes don’t feel like studying when others are going out. But when I am on the mat for my bout or training, I don’t think about studies. I train to win and even if I have to finish my homework, I won’t think about it too much. I will finish both because I need to balance the two,” she says.

When she first began wrestling as a nine-year-old, her mother was not in favour of it. She wanted her to focus on academics and not follow her older brothers to the wrestling mat. But Larroque went to train with her two siblings and other boys of the school and slowly began beating them as well in training. This led to her taking wrestling seriously at the age of nine. But to her mother’s relief, her academics never suffered.

Her results on the mat are already better than what her parents expected. In the past four years, she has won the Cadet, Junior and U-23 World Championships. In her maiden Senior World Championships at home in Paris last year, she almost did the improbable. Wrestling against the Olympic champ Sara Dosho of Japan, Larroque lost 3-3 in the quarters only because the Japanese had scored the last point. She now has revenge on her mind whenever she meets Dosho on the mat next.

“Dosho was very strong but it was amazing to wrestle in front of my home crowd and almost win against her. There was pressure but I wanted to win and I tried my best. It’s okay to win a bronze but if I wrestle her again I will beat her. Maybe at the Tokyo Olympics where she will be at home.. I have two years to improve,” the French girl says.

Coach of Punjab Royals Kuldeep Singh was impressed with Larroque’s performances in Paris and the U-23 Worlds in Poland and asked the team owners to bid for her in the auction. He now believes that she has proved him right. “She has been one of the surprise packages of the league. I was impressed with her swiftness at the heavyweight category. She is originally a 69kg wrestler but here she is wrestling in 76kg and winning with ease. She can easily win a medal in Tokyo,” he says.

Making coach Kuldeep’s words come true will be a historic feat for Larroque and France. The first, and thus far the only time a woman wrestler won an Olympic medal for the country was in 2004 when Anna Gomis won a bronze. France is pinning its hopes on Larroque to win their second medal, may be even a gold.

“I know they have hopes from me because I have performed very well at different levels. I am excited and I want to be a very good wrestler and win medals for my country. I was born in France and I want to make it proud,” she says with a smile.

Though she takes pride in calling herself French, Larroque doesn’t forget where she comes from. Born to French-African parents, she visits her maternal home in Mali once every two years. Her father, part of the French Army, was posted in Mali from 1994 to 1996. He met Larroque’s mother and fell in love. They both came back to Paris and soon her father left the Army job.

“After leaving his Army life, he became a builder to spend more time at home. He has always supported me in my wrestling and life and I want to make him proud,” she says. And adds that she’s planning to build a family home in Mali with the Rs 18 lakh she gets from her PWL contract.

On Sunday, Larroque will try and take her team to their second consecutive PWL title but soon after, she will be back to her studies and prepare for her anatomy, pathology and passive mobilisations.

