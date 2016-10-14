Olympics not the end of world: Jitu Rai

Jitu Rai won silver in the 50m free pistol event at World Cup Finals. Jitu Rai won silver in the 50m free pistol event at World Cup Finals.

It’s Dashain back home in the hills for Jitu Rai – Durga Puja in Nepal. He considers the idea of the Indian custom of worshipping weapons on Dushehra, though he’s rushing through security checks headed home to Nepal. But says it’s been a busy day transiting through Delhi while heading back to his tiny remote hamlet in Nepal which means he’s forgotten to celebrate the day altogether.

He’s also been busy winning a silver medal in 50m free pistol at the World Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy, and claiming the Champion of Champions title giving him exclusive bragging rights over the 10m range too.

Winning had been a habit in the lead-up to the Rio Games, the Olympics an anomaly that stirred, more than shook his self- belief. Not winning was new after his phenomenal streak at World Cups and World Championships, and the repercussions of not bringing a medal was the first time public scrutiny cracked his confidence. It’s not like he copped angry glares on his return – he was one of only two Indian shooters to make the Olympics finals, but the sympathetic stares strengthened a resolve.

“I kept wondering if people were thinking that Jitu is finished. Winning a medal at the World Cup Finals only meant I knew I was back,” he says, the voice having lost some of its playfulness to the Olympic disappointment. He recalls being surprised that he was considered for the Khel Ratna despite returning without a medal, and it needed some explaining about how it was an acknowledgment of a cumulative performance over a long period. Even Abhinav Bindra was given the Khel Ratna in 2001, much before he brought home the legendary gold seven years later.

In Jitu’s case, it could go a long way in increasing his hunger for Tokyo 2020.

“I’ve got everything I asked for in preparation from the Army. It was not my day in Rio, sometimes you give your best and it doesn’t show in the scores. The disappointment is huge, but I couldn’t sit crying. It was important to look forward, Olympics is not the end of the world, and I’m going to be around for many more. Tough times are important too in life,” he says in a philosophical tone.

“I don’t think I’ll change in terms of taking on added pressure, that never happens with me. Everyone wanted me to win, and I didn’t. So I needed this World Cup Finals just to assure myself that I can win,” he says.

Jitu doesn’t see it as some grand redemption post Olympics, but more a nuts-and-bolts reassurance that his technique can still yield medals.

“Most of the Top 10 in pistol were there in Italy but it’s just a start of the next journey,” he says.

He hadn’t shot extensively preparing for the Finals – a little at Mhow and the national camp, and it was his instinct he was keen on testing, not the intensity.

“There was a gap for a month. So when I picked the pistol after the gap, there were the initial nerves starting with the fear that maybe I’d forgotten how to shoot. But then the natural instinct kicked in – no problem,” Jitu says.

He doesn’t see the sense in wholescale changes to technique in the coming days, though he wants to slowly go over what needs tweaking and what needs to be persisted with. “I might have to fine-tune some things, and I’ll plan it carefully and give the Army and federation my requirements. But I finished eighth and 12th, so I don’t want to panic and change everything for the sake of changing,” he says, the steely voice now settling in its tenor.

Those who know Jitu insist he’s seldom confused and not the sort to over-analyse. He’s intuitive about finding his shooting rhythm and as much as he knows what works for him, he is also crystal clear about precisely what went wrong like when it did at Olympics.

“I’m open to changes if I see them working for me. But no knee-jerk reaction needed,” he stresses.

The tricky issue during the post-mortem conducted by the national federation and helmed by Bindra, had been about the coach. There’ve been conflicting assessments on national pistol coach Pavel Smirnov with the report pointing to a lack of coordination between shooter and coach, to the extent that it was suggested Jitu didn’t want to work with the coach.

“Nothing like that, Pavel’s fine. I will work with him and also look into changes, if needed. I don’t think a coach was the problem at Rio, I got everything I asked for. Shooting – well or badly – is down to me, and I take complete responsibility,” he says.

The Olympics miss means Jitu will be expected to accept that the quadrennial are a different challenge than the regular circuit – away from the media and public glare, and the pressure (even if he stresses he doesn’t feel the stress) a fraction of the Games. Yet – for better or worse – the 28-year-old armyman is a shade different from other shooters, with his minimal reliance on a coach, given his belief that he can course-correct on his own.

What that implies is he misses out on the third eye, offering him a perceptive assessment which can spot minute errors independently. Going forward, Smirnov whose contract is likely to be renewed, will need to chip in, though the rejigging is hardly going to be about upturning his technique entirely.

Considered a technically sound shooter who’s proven himself at every stage, save the Olympics, Jitu Rai’s leap to a Games medal is unlikely to be a wholescale makeover. Anyone helping him along the way – be it mental strengthening that’s Olympics-specific or any technical fix-ups or rough weather range training for the 50m event – would need understanding of this simple personality in a technically complex event.

He might’ve missed the conventional Dushehra prayers offered to his weapon, but Jitu Rai reckons he understand his pistol best.

“The focus is on steady repetition of good technique. I know I disappointed people at the Olympics but I will give 100 per cent in every competition,” he says. Stay calm and focus on technique, his tee might read, when on break in Nepal.

Bulls eye: Barring the Olympics, Jitu Rai has won a medal at every event since 2014.

Here’s how his medal tally looks like:

World Championship Granada 2014: Silver (50m pistol)

World Cup Maribor 2014 : Gold (10m air pistol)

Maribor 2014 Silver (50m pistol)

Munich 2014 Silver (10m air pistol)

Changwon 2015 Bronze (10m air pistol)

Bangkok 2016 Gold (50m pistol)

Baku 2016 Silver(10m air pistol)

World Cup finals

Bologna 2016: Silver (50m pistol)

Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014: Gold (50m pistol)

Asian Games 2014: Gold (50m pistol)

Asian Championships Delhi 2015 Bronze (10m air pistol)

