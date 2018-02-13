Olympic Channel to livestream PyeongChang 2018 in Indian sub-continent

The platform will present 1350 hours of coverage across India. (Source: AP) The platform will present 1350 hours of coverage across India. (Source: AP)

The ongoing Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea will be streamed live in India and the sub-continent by online media platform, the Olympic Channel.

The announcement was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Channel said in a statement.

The platform will present 1350 hours of coverage across India, which includes 870 hours of live streaming and video on-demand of all competitions as well as the opening and closing Ceremonies. The Games got underway on February 8 and will run till February 25.

The XXIII Winter Olympic Games features more than 3,000 athletes representing more than 90 countries competing in 102 medal events across 15 sports disciplines including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, luge, snowboarding and speedskating.

The live streaming of competition will be available on olympicchannel.com.

India is represented at the Games by veteran luger Shiva Keshavan, who came in 34th in his swansong appearance, and cross country skier Jagdish Singh who is scheduled to compete on Friday.

