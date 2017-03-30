Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to wed Satyawart Kadian on April 2

Satyawart Kadian and Sakshi Malik had gotten engaged at her residence. (Source: Facebook) Satyawart Kadian and Sakshi Malik had gotten engaged at her residence. (Source: Facebook)

Sakshi Malik made the country proud when she won the bronze medal at Rio Olympics in 2016 and ended what was a barren run of medals until then in the South American city. In complete dramatic fashion, Sakshi produced a stellar show to come through the repechage stages and then go on to win her bout to bag the first medal for India after a poor run by shooters, tennis players and other athletes in Brazil.

Now, having seen the glitterati and the media attention that is a constant for her, she will see and hear the sounds and pomp of her wedding on April 2. The Haryana athlete is set to marry fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian after they had announced their engagement on October 2016. The duo posed for a picture and had a slate in their hands which read “Save the Date 02. 04. 2017” indicating their marriage date.

The wedding is scheduled to be held in Rohtak and it is expected to be a grand affair due to her fame ever since bagging the prized metal in Rio de Janeiro. As per reports, Sakshi’s costume has been designed by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi. The invitation list includes the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fellow Rio Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Satyawart trains at his father’s akhara in Rohtak. His rise to fame came at the 2010 Youth Olympics where he won a bronze medal and later went on to add more medals around his neck at tournaments. The duo have came close to each other while competing in wrestling tournaments.

The picture shared by Satyawart has the hashtags #Sakshimalik and #loveforever.

