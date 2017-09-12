Only in Express

Olympic boxing body AIBA bans African Vice President

AIBA is in turmoil after an executive committee vote of no confidence in President CK Wu in July, citing financial mismanagement including unpaid loans of several millions of dollars.

By: AP | Lausanne | Published:September 12, 2017 10:20 am
AIBA, African championships, CK Wu, Republic of Congo AIBA disciplinary panel decision comes while its President C.K. Wu has been challenged by executive committee colleagues. (Source: File)
Olympic boxing body AIBA says its African vice president has been banned for three years, for allegedly provoking a hostile crowd at the African championships.

The AIBA disciplinary panel decision comes while its President C.K. Wu has been challenged by executive committee colleagues, including Kelani Bayor of Togo.

A Swiss court is preparing a ruling on the dispute, and AIBA member federations await a meeting to resolve who leads them.

AIBA says Bayor’s comments “exacerbated … a hostile and threatening reaction to AIBA officials” by African championships spectators in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in June.

AIBA says the decision cannot be appealed.

