Jeje Lalpekhlua, Oinam Bembem recommended for Arjuna Awards

The legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Jeje Lalpekhlua and goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu have been recommended for the Arjuna Awards this year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Recently in an I-League match Jeje Lalpekhlua struck twice as Mohun Bagan hammered debutants Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 in an I-League football match.

AIFF Player of the Year Jeje Lalpekhlua, who has been a member of the national team and played for Mohun Bangan in the I-League has been selected for the prestigious award.

On the other hand, 36-year-old Oinam Bembem Devi has also been nominated. Recently, Bembem had led her side Eastern Sporting to the title in the inaugural Indian Women’s League.This was her last game as a professional footballer. She had already called time on her international career after winning gold at the 2016 South Asian Games.

After retiring this Arjuna Award will be a fitting tribute to her as she has been one of the biggest contributors to the game of football.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu is also in the fray to join the list to bag the prestigious award. Back in July last year, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu created history by becoming the first Indian to play in Europa League. Gurpreet started for Norwegian Tippeligaen club Stabaek FC in an Europa League qualifier against Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads FC in Wales.

