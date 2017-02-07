Official asks Texas Rangers to help find lost Tom Brady jersey

Tom Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon in an online auction. Tom Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon in an online auction.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the state’s top law enforcement officers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing game jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots’ locker room after the Super Bowl.

Patrick said in a statement Monday that Brady’s jersey “was stolen” after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, and that city police were already investigating.

He said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.

Patrick continued: “Whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

“We have been looking into this disappointing matter and will continue to assist law enforcement authorities,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.